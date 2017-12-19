One person in custody after standoff in Temperance, Michigan

One person is in custody after a standoff with Monroe County deputies took place in Temperance, Michigan Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Smith Road, between Douglas and Secor Road. The road is currently closed.

Deputies are still on scene.

There is no threat to the public.

WTOL 11 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

