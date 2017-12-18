City Councilman pleads no contest in altercation with local activist

An altercation between a Toledo city councilman and a local activist was settled in court Monday.

Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes pleaded no contest in an alleged assault against activist Julian Mack in October.

The judge found Sykes guilty and placed him on inactive probation for a year. He will have to complete 25 hours of community service as a part of the sentence.

