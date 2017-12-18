Toledo police hoping to identify credit card thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police hoping to identify credit card thief

(Source: Toledo police) (Source: Toledo police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a man wanted for using a stolen credit card.

The suspect allegedly used the card at the Speedway on Alexis Road.

If you can identify him, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

