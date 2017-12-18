Protecting yourself in case your package is stolen

This time of year, thieves take thousands of packages right off the doorsteps of their victims.

While online shopping is convenient, getting your money back after a theft can be tough. But there are ways to ensure that what you purchase will not become an empty purchase.

Experts recommend making online purchases with a credit card. The reason is if your package is stolen, you can immediately contact your credit card company.

You are also eligible for federal protection if your package is stolen. However, there is still a risk with credit card purchases.

"The federal protection on any type of transaction, the maximum you could lose is $50," David Seeger of Great Lakes Credit Union said. "And if you have a debit card, it's a little bit of a different story. The maximum by federal law you could lose is $500."

Your protection benefits varies with which credit card company or bank you use to make the purchase.

Seeger recommends contacting your bank if you have questions about your theft protection services.

