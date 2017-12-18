Protesters demand voices be heard during Attorney General's visit to Toledo

While Attorney General Jeff Session's was inside the U.S. Attorney's Office Monday at Four Seagate to speak on crime prevention, about forty people were outside protesting.

U.S. Attorney General discusses crime in throughout country, Toledo

The prostesters were members of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, Community Solidarity Response Network and citizens of Toledo. They had an hour long protest with speeches and chants followed by a march around the building.

Ruth Leonard, a protester with the ACLU, says they don't want Toledo to be part of the Attorney General's programs, including National Public Safety Partnership and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

"We do not believe that it has the best interest of the people of Toledo at heart," Leonard said. "We believe it can potentially turn Toledo into a police state and we don't want that. Toledo is a welcoming city and we want it to remain that."

Leonard says she wants to see more transparency with police and members of the community.

