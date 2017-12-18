Colder air returns by the weekend

The FIRST ALERT Team is working on what you need to know
heading into the holiday weekend.
Tuesday through Thursday will provide good weather for last minute shoppers
and those preparing for company this weekend.
An ALERT DAY is issued from Friday. Breezy, rainy weather is likely to slow
commuting Friday afternoon and those looking to get an early travel start on the weekend.
It will turn much colder into Sunday and Monday. This colder air may combine with
enough moisture to make it a White Christmas across the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
Stay with the FIRST ALERT Team for the latest heading into Christmas Day.
