Dundee police chief passes away

Dundee Police Chief Todd W. Opperman died of natural causes Monday.

According to Monroe News, Opperman,42, was found dead in his home by his father Monday afternoon.

Village Manager David Uhl told Monroe News Opperman recently had a procedure Sunday. Opperman told Uhl he was okay, but that he would not be coming into work Monday.

Uhl did not provide details of the procedure.

Dundee has 15 officers, including three full-time and 12 part-time officers.

The village will appoint an interim, but did not say who the interim will be. The village did not discuss the process of hiring a new chief.

