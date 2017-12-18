Monroe County Health Department extends free Hepatitis A walk-in clinic

The Monroe County Health Department is extending their free Hepatitis A walk-in clinic, through the week of December 18 through the 22.

The clinic is for anyone who consumed food and/or drink between November 21 and December 8 from the Tim Horton's located at 404 south Monroe Street, in Monroe, Michigan and wants to be vaccinated.

Food handlers and emergency responders are welcomed to the clinic as well.

Anyone who is pregnant and infants under one year of age are ineligible for the vaccination.

Clinic hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the 20th, clinic hours will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with any questions or who would like an update on the Hepatitis A outbreak is encouraged to call the Monroe County Health Department Hepatitis A Hotline at 734-240-7878.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.