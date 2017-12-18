TPS hosts its Holiday Extravaganza

Anyone searching for some free holiday cheer in the area should look no further than Bowsher High School.

The Toledo Public School district is hosting its Holiday Extravaganza, which includes the choirs from various Toledo Public schools.

The free event began at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Bowsher High School is located at the corner of Detroit and Arlington Avenue in south Toledo.

