Students in Action give over 9,500 toys to ill children

Young people in the community are working to put smiles on children's faces, who unfortunately will be stuck in the hospital for the holidays.

Members of Students in Action, which is made up from a number number local high schools, have delivered thousands of toys to Toledo Children's Hospital Monday morning.

This year is the third time students have gone to local businesses for donations.

This act of kindness originated with students from Springfield High School but now has spread through the region.

"It's amazing to see it first hand in how it can put such a smile on children's faces, and not just the child but the family that is around them during such a hard time," said Springfield High School student, Ibby McCormick.

"As we've collected toys, we've said we're gonna make a difference, but this really shows what an impact we're having and to see where we're delivering them and how many we have Ike this is crazy," added Sophie Dettling, from Bedford High School.

Students had a goal of 5,000 but have surpassed that goal with a total well over 9,500.

The toys are distributed to patients and their siblings through the Toledo Children's hospital Treasure Chest.

