Fire crews to tear down house after fire in central Toledo

A house will be torn down after an early morning fire broke out Monday.

The house fire began 1 a.m. on Melrose near Brentwood Avenue in central Toledo.

While crews were battling the fire, flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

No one was home at the time of fire, but neighbors said someone just bought the house and was fixing it up.

The fire is being investigated.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.