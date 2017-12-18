Power restored at ATL airport, flights still affected - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power restored at ATL airport, flights still affected

DETROIT, MI (WTOL) -

A number of flights have been delayed/canceled for Atlanta and Nashville from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)  due to a power outage in Georgia.

The list of flights affected can be seen here.

Follow WTOL: 

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly