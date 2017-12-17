Police seek robber of west Toledo Little Caesar's - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police are attempting to identify a person for the aggravated robbery of the Little Caesar’s restaurant on Secor and Alexis in west Toledo on Sunday evening.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and was wearing a winter coat, sunglasses and stocking cap.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

