Three dogs rescued from north Toledo house fire

Three dogs had to be rescued from a house fire in north Toledo on Sunday evening.

The fire happened on N. Michigan St. and Rex St. around 7:30 p.m.

According to Toledo Firefighters the family wasn't home at the time but three dogs had to be rescued.

One of the dogs had to be resuscitated by firefighters.

"The dog wasn't breathing from the smoke that was in the house. They used some new stuff we have from the EMS Bureau that's meant for animal resuscitation, we gave the dog some oxygen and lo and behold the thing's moving around over there," said a firefighter on the scene.

Firefighters say the fire started in the front room near the Christmas tree.

