Fire truck involved in accident on way to Fulton County fire

The Fulton County Sheriff's office says multiple fire departments responded to a house and small barn fire south of Lyons, OH on County Rd. 11 near County Rd. M.

In addition, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a fire truck hit a pole at County Rd. 10-3 and County Rd. S around 6:20 p.m.

According to firefighters on the scene, no one was hurt in the fire.

Multiple departments responded to the fire in order to bring water to fight the flames.

Troopers say there were minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The intersection of County Roads 10-3 and S had to be closed down due to the accident.

WTOL 11 is working to confirm the details and has a crew on the way.

