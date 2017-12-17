Police chase in western Michigan ends with fatal crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - Police say a driver fleeing an officer in western Michigan has died after losing control of her vehicle on a curve and crashing into a tree.

Battle Creek police said the officer was trying to stop the woman for speeding and reckless driving when the crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her name was not immediately released.

Police say the pursuit lasted for several miles.

