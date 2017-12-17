Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: December 17, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Shawn Mahone Jr., founder of Young Men and Women for Change, talks with Jerry about mentoring young people to make better life choices. Mahone talks about his experiences growing up in Toledo, living in Louisville, KY and why he came back to the Glass City to help the youth.

Jerry also looks ahead to 2018 in Toledo with Mekael Teshome and Andy Schuler from PNC. They discuss the factors in 2017 that led to the 2018 economic forecast and the challenges that still face both the city and the state moving forward.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

