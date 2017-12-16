Firefighters battle stubborn house fire in north Toledo

Toledo Firefighters have extinguished what at times was a stubborn blaze on Saturday in North Toledo.

It happened at a house in the 400 Block of Elder Street near Cherry Street a little before 10 p.m.

Officials say flames broke out on the first floor of the home and spread to the second floor.

The fire was put out but briefly reignited.

The house is occupied but nobody was home.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.

