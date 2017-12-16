Mitchell's double-double helps Wright St beat Toledo 77-69

Justin Mitchell scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Wright State beat Toledo 77-69 on Saturday.

Grant Benzinger also scored 18 points, Loudon Love added 11 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Hughes chipped in 10 points. It was the third-straight win for the Raiders (7-4) after a 78-60 loss to Western Kentucky on Dec. 2.

Mitchell scored seven points early in the second half, leading an 11-3 surge that took the Raiders from a one-point deficit at intermission to a 44-37 lead with 16:18 to play. They led the rest of the way.

Toledo cut it to 63-57 with 3:04 remaining but Mitchell, Love, Hughes, Benzinger and Everett Winchester combined for 12 of 16 free throws in the stretch to help keep the Raiders on top.

Nate Navigato led the Rockets (5-5) with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.