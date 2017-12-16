CEO of CSX Corp., employing many in the area, dies at age 73

CSX is reporting that the Chief Executive of the company, Hunter Harrison, has died.

It is with great sadness that we announce that E. Hunter Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX, died today in Wellington, Fla., due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent illness. The entire CSX family mourns this loss. https://t.co/VvogAS3MtR — CSX (@CSX) December 16, 2017

Harrison went on medical leave on Friday.

CSX has railways that run through Toledo, and many of the counties in northwest Ohio, employing many in our area.

Although he was known for turning around many companies, Hunter Harrison was a controversial figure in the railroad industry and many posts on social media are all but celebrating his demise.

In August 2017 it was announced that operations at the CSX hub in North Baltimore would be scaling back just 6 years after the $175 million hub was opened.

CSX stocks plummeted after it was announced Harrison was going on leave.

