CEO of CSX Corp., employing many in the area, dies at age 73 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

CEO of CSX Corp., employing many in the area, dies at age 73

(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)

CSX is reporting that the Chief Executive of the company, Hunter Harrison, has died.

Harrison went on medical leave on Friday.

CSX has railways that run through Toledo, and many of the counties in northwest Ohio, employing many in our area.

Although he was known for turning around many companies, Hunter Harrison was a controversial figure in the railroad industry and many posts on social media are all but celebrating his demise.

In August 2017 it was announced that operations at the CSX hub in North Baltimore would be scaling back just 6 years after the $175 million hub was opened.

CSX stocks plummeted after it was announced Harrison was going on leave. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly