Volunteers decorate 3,000 graves at Sylvania cemetery as part of Wreaths across America

Nearly 3,000 wreaths were laid on veterans' graves at Toledo Memorial Park on Saturday (Source: WTOL)

It’s become an annual event honoring the men and women who proudly served our country.

Veterans' graves were decorated on Saturday as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ program.

It happened locally at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania.

Nearly three thousand wreaths were laid by volunteers.

Everywhere you looked there were shades of green sitting atop a fresh blanket of snow.

“What more could you ask for. Being a veteran. Being remembered and being honored,” said volunteer Gerry Walker, himself a veteran.

Heather Muszynski walked through the cemetery carrying a wreath and wearing a flag jacket.

Her grandfather, father and brother are all veterans.

Heather says this is an honorable experience.

“The sacrifices they made for us the American people. It’s an honor in itself just to do that," said Heather.

This is truly a nationwide event.

Nearly a million and a half wreaths were laid at 1400 cemeteries across the country on Saturday.

Donations and corporate sponsorships cover the cost of the $15.00 wreaths, which come from a farm in Maine.

The eventual goal is to place a wreath on the graves of all 14,000 veterans buried in Toledo Memorial Park.

“But the bigger dream is to be able to lay a wreath on every veteran in Lucas County which is some 50,000,” said Connie Walker of the local chapter of ‘Wreaths Across America.’

