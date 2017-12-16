Two people injured in Hancock County crash

Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Hancock County.

The crash happened on US 68 near the SR 15 eastbound entrance ramp at about 11:50 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Erin Wetmore of Charlotte, NC was driving northbound on US 65. Wetmore lost control of her car and slide to the left lane, striking a pick-up truck driven by 69-year-old Jame Ickes of Findlay.

Ickes and his passenger, 19-year-old Wade Ickes, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wetmore and her passenger, 26-year-old Daniel Morgan, were treated at the scene. Troopers cited Wetmore for Driving Left of Center.

US 68 was closed for a little more than an hour while the scene was cleared.

