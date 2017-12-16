Man injured in west Toledo crash

A man was sent to the hospital following after striking a tree with his car in west Toledo early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. at 1469 Eleanor Avenue.

According to Toledo police, Jecaro Vaughn Jr., 23, drove eastbound on Eleanor Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

First responders transported Vaughn to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

