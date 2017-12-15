Wood County man sentenced for child rape

A Wood County judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for after he was convicted of rape.

According to the Sentinel-Tribute, Dakoda Bullis, 22, pleaded guilty to five counts of rape.

Prosecutors say Bullis raped multiple victims between October of 2013 through this year. Bullis's victims were only six and seven-years-old at the time of the rapes.

As the result of a plea deal, Bullis will serve four 10-year sentences consecutively.

Bullis said during sentencing that he believed the sentence would give him a chance to "right my wrong."

If paroled, Bullis will register as a Tier III sex offender.

