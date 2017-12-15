Ohio's senators have diverging opinions on GOP tax bill

It looks increasingly likely that voting on the GOP tax bill will happen before Christmas.

On Friday, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman, told WTOL 11 we can expect a vote on the bill on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

WTOL 11’s Jerry Anderson asked the senator how much is in the bill he'd rather live without but will live "with" in order to get the bill passed.

“It’s a pretty long list, but I think it's a good bill in the end,” said Senator Portman. “In terms of changes, I thought some of the things that the House insisted on the corporate side were not necessary, but they're not terrible policy. It is just that it required a significant amount of revenue to the point we had to raise the corporate income tax rate further to do that."

The other U.S. Senator from Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown, released a statement on the bill on Friday.

He says the bill will force Ohioans to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations by taking away healthcare, driving up insurance premiums and forcing cuts to Medicare.

“And it won’t stop there. Congressional Republicans are already planning to steal the money Ohioans have paid into Medicare and Social Security to pay for the hole they are blowing in the deficit,” said Senator Brown.

