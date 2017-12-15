Morenci Brothers Case - Timeline of events

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

News that the remains of three siblings have been found in a Missoula Montana shed is once again stirring up emotion in the small town of Morenci, MI as they await the results of testing on the remains to see if they belong to the Skelton brothers.

In 2010, the brothers - aged 5, 7 and 9 - went missing after a visit with their father, a day after Thanksgiving.

If they were still with us, Tanner Skelton, the youngest, would be in seventh grade getting ready for Christmas break, Alexander would be in his freshman year of high school and Andrew could be driving by now.

Many of the people in Morenci haven’t stopped sending up prayers for the boys in the hope that they will be found alive.

History of the Skelton brothers case

November 2010 - A day after Thanksgiving, the boys’ mother, Tanya Zuvers, alerted police that her estranged husband John Skelton hadn’t returned the boys after a visit.

For a week after their disappearance, police and volunteers did an extensive search of the area but were unable to turn anything up.

Police said at the time that they weren’t hopeful they would find anything after their conversations with John Skelton.

Shortly thereafter, Skelton was arrested on kidnapping charges.

December 2010 - While in court Skelton said he gave the boys to someone from an "organization" who visited his home on Thanksgiving.

July 2011 - After a plea deal, Skelton was sentenced to 10-15 years for unlawful imprisonment.

June 2012 - Skelton was denied an appeal on the charges.

November 2012 December 2016, age-enhanced photos of the boys were released in the continued hope that someone had spotted them alive.

October 2015 - The boys case was featured on the show Crime Watch Daily

November 2015- yet another vigil was held for the boys, one of many that has been held throughout the years.

John Skelton remains in jail in Michigan. His first chance of parole is 2020.

