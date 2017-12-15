Marathon Classic donates more than half-million dollars to charity

The Marathon Classic is still offering charity well after the tournament.

There are 23 charities in the area, many getting a large donation thanks in part to the annual LPGA tournament.

The donation will benefit hundreds of local children.

"We are in business to raise money for local children's charities, so it's the culmination of all that," Judd Silverman of the Marathon Classic said. "To be able to hand out over a half million dollars to 23 children's charities."

In total, the Marathon Classic raised $523,000 for children's charities.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.