Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak in Toledo about crime prevention

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Toledo Monday to speak on crime prevention.

The Attorney General will speak at 3:10 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern District of Ohio.

According to the Attorney General's office, Sessions's main point will be eradicating crime in the US.

Toledo is one of the several cities that the Attorney General's office is sending additional prosecutors to including Detroit, Oakland, Memphis and St. Louis.

Sessions will also visit Milwaukee and Charlotte for similar speeches.

A group called the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo says in a press release that they will be holding a protest against Sessions’ Toledo meeting.

The group says they and other organizations will be gathering outside the Attorney General’s office at Four SeaGate from 3 – 4 p.m.

The group says they are protesting Sessions record on civil rights, the voting rights act, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQIA rights and other disenfranchised communities.

