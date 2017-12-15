Weekend Warm Up!

Now don't go putting the winter coats away just yet, but do get ready for much more comfortable temperatures ahead!
Saturday will start off on the cold side with a few light flurries before temperatures rise into the mid 30s by the afternoon. Snow chances wrap up by mid morning.
Sunday will bring even warmer weather as highs climb to nearly 40° with the threat for rain holding off till late afternoon and evening.
This warming trend will continue into the work week ahead!
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.