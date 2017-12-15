Weekend Warm Up!

Now don't go putting the winter coats away just yet, but do get ready for much more comfortable temperatures ahead!









Saturday will start off on the cold side with a few light flurries before temperatures rise into the mid 30s by the afternoon. Snow chances wrap up by mid morning.





Sunday will bring even warmer weather as highs climb to nearly 40° with the threat for rain holding off till late afternoon and evening.







This warming trend will continue into the work week ahead!



