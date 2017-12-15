Toledo Police in the giving spirit this holiday season

Toledo Police officers took time out of their day on Friday to give back to the community. It’s something they say they can't do alone.

There were enough presents to pack a Toledo Police cruiser and still more that needed to make their way form Skylight Financial to Toledo Police Headquarters.



“If you can see a child’s face when they are presented with a toy in a tense situation it means the world to them so we are so happy to be a part of this this year,” said Mary Gensler, with Skylight Financial.

The Financial Planning Group gathered up over 200 toys to donate to TPD, toys that officers will give to kids in need for Christmas but also to comfort little ones at crime scenes.



"A lot of officers will throw those in the back of their cruiser and if it is a bad scene where a child is hurting we’ll open the trunk and give a teddy bear or football. It is something good to bridge the gap with the community,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.



And animal aren’t forgotten either.

The TPD K9 unit decided to give a portion of their proceeds from their calendar sale to the Toledo Area Humane society this year.

“It’s amazing, out of all the organizations out there in the Toledo area, they have decided to donate to us and we are really touched and really appreciate it,” said Lisa Sommers with the Humane Society.



Damion and Okal from TPD's K9 unit made the trip out to the Humane Society for the check presentation.

