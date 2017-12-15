Cell phones can help make stressful holiday shopping a little easier

Taking pictures of your receipts is just one of the many ways to make holiday shopping a little easier (Source: WTOL)

There’s just a little over a week until Christmas and the shopping days are flying by.

The good news is you have something in your pocket that could make that potentially daunting task a little easier.

From making sure you stay in budget to help finding your car in a busy parking lot, your phone just might be your best friend when it comes to holiday shopping this year.



Unless your car is neon yellow, odds are you'll probably have a hard time finding it in a busy parking lot this time of year.

Use your phone's map app to drop a pin in your spot so you can easily find it.

In all the hustle and bustle, receipts tend to get thrown out unnoticed with the rest of the trash.

Snap a pic of your receipts and gift receipts to ensure they're always on you.

And if you’re shopping on a budget — don’t worry, there's an app for that.

The app Level Money connects directly to your bank account and gives you daily updates on just how much you're spending.

Another great app for the holiday shopper is Retail Me Not. The app allows you to search any store to see what coupons are available on the spot.

And finally, the app Red Laser allows you to snap a picture of a bar code and will automatically search for the best deals or coupons available.

But don’t procrastinate too much. Your phone can only help you so much when you only have a few hours to finish up a long holiday shopping list.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.