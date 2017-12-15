Statehouse bill renames part of I-75 for Toledo's fallen firefighters

In an effort to make sure Toledo’s fallen firefighters, James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski, are never forgotten, the Ohio House passed a bill on Friday that will rename a portion of I-75 in Lucas County.

The Ohio House passed Senate Bill 134.

Part of I-75 will be designated “Toledo Firefighters J. Dickman and S. Machcinski Memorial Highway.”

Dickman and Machcinski lost their lives in 2014 battling a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo.

The bill will next head to Governor Kasich’s desk for his signature.

