Dorr St./I-475 interchange plans being finalized

The Ohio Department of Transportation is finalizing plans for the Door Street/I-475 interchange in Springfield Township.

ODOT expects the price of the project to be $16 million.

The interchange will go up between the Central Avenue and Airport Highway interchanges, a five mile stretch known for daily traffic headaches.

“So you have areas of congestion, increased crashes and that type of thing," Jeff Lohse of the Lucas County Engineer’s Office said. "This will provide another avenue to access that will relieve congestion."

ODOT presented plans for the project this week at a public forum.

The interchange has actually been under discussion since the mid-nineties, considered part of a regional transportation need.

The only downside is that twenty homeowners will have to be re-located. However, business owners predict a positive economic impact.

“I just think it’s going to be a great community asset for Springfield Township when it comes to revenue, jobs, development," business owner Gregory Kott said. "Think it’s going to be positive for the community."

The interchange is just the beginning. ODOT says related projects are coming to the I-475 corridor.

“This is part of bigger project applications for ODOT, which would include the widening of I-475 to three lanes in each direction, replacement of bridges at Dorr and Hill and older items as well," Lohse said.

ODOT could approve funding for the interchange as early as next month. Construction could begin by 2020 or 2021.

