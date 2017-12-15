Toledo's Jason Candle signs two-year contract extension

Jason Candle has signed a 2-year extension to remain the head football coach at the University of Toledo.

The new deal extends Candle’s contract through 2023 and increases Candle’s salary to $1.1 million in 2018. He will make an additional $25,000 each year until the end of the contact.

The new contract makes Candle the highest paid head coach in the Mid-American Conference.

There is a $450,000 buyout if Candle chooses to take another job.

The Mid-American conference named Candle MAC Coach of the Year this season after he led the Rockets to an 11-2 record and a MAC Championship, marking the Rockets' first conference championship since 2004.

The Rockets will play Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, AL on December 23.

WTOL will be in Alabama beginning December 19 for coverage of the game.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.