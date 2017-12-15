Wife of Toledo pastor accused of child sex trafficking indicted on obstruction charges

A former Lucas County administrator and the wife of a Toledo pastor facing child sex trafficking charges was indicted on obstruction charges Friday by a federal grand jury.

According to the US Department of Justice, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, 43, faces one count of federal obstructing of justice and one count of making false statements in the case against her husband Cordell Jenkins.

She was arraigned in federal court in Toledo Friday afternoon.

The charges will be a part of a now 13-count indictment against Lloyd-Jenkins as well as Cordell Jenkins, Kenneth Butler and Anthony Haynes, who all face charges of conspiracy to sex traffic children.

According to the indictment, Lloyd-Jenkins allegedly notified 'a defendant' on the investigation in March of 2017. The indictment also alleges Lloyd-Jenkins made false statement to investigators about her knowledge of the investigation.

The Lucas County Commissioners voted to fire Lloyd-Jenkins from her role as Lucas County administrator in late-November. She also resigned from her role on the child services board in July.

