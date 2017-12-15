TPD officer in critical condition with non-life threatening injuries after head-on crash

A Toledo Police officer is lucky to be alive after being involved in a head-on crash in south Toledo on Friday.

Police say the officer is in critical condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the officer was traveling on Heatherdowns when a silver SUV turned off of Cheyenne and into the officer's cruiser.

Heatherdowns was closed for over 2 hours as accident reconstruction officers worked to figure out exactly how the accident happened and cleared all the debris form the road.

The officer, who was on his way to a charity event for the department, was rushed to the hospital with a broken leg and possible injuries to his head and face.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"The officer was not responding with lights and sirens, just driving in the normal course of his duties and it appears the other car turned in front of his cruiser," said Sgt. Kevan Toney. "As a police officer, you never want to come up to an accident and see someone in pain, that affects you. But when you see a police car, it's a concern when one of your own is hurt."

After taking pictures, measurements and talking to witnesses, investigators are working on the details of this accident and will determine if the driver of the SUV will be ticketed for the accident.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer involved in the crash.

