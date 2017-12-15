One dead after Defiance house fire

One person is dead after a Friday morning house fire in Defiance.

The fire occurred at 4321 East Rolling Boulevard in the Lake Christi Meadows neighborhood around 1 a.m.

Crews say they found the body inside the home around 2 a.m.

Police say the home is owned by Junior Dockery, who is currently living outside of the United States.

Officials took the body to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to be identified.

Four Defiance-area fire departments responded to the fire, as well as the Red Cross

