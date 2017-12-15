2-vehicle crash claims life of 17-year-old

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that took the life of a teenager in Ottawa County on Thursday.

The crash occurred on the Little Portage River Wildlife access road in Bay Township around 11 a.m.

Police say 17-year-old Ryliegh Myosky of Oak Harbor and 16-year-old Lavonne Silverwood of Oak Harbor were traveling southbound in a Ford Explorer on the road beside a Chevy Monte Carlo driven by 16-year-old Carl Sines of Oak Harbor.

Police say the access road is narrow and was snow-covered at the time of the crash.

Police say Sines' vehicle slid off the right side of the road while the Explorer traveled a few feet further before sliding off the left side of the road and into a creek before overturning.

Fire and EMS crews had to extract Myosky and Silverwood from the Explorer. Myosky was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Silverwood and Sines suffered minor injuries and were taken to ProMedica Children's Hospital and Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, respectively.

Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

