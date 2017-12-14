'Star Wars' fans show up in full force excited to see 'The Last Jedi'

'May the force be with you' was the motto as theaters across the country premiered the latest addition in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

In a galaxy not so far away, actually at a movie theater in Perrysburg, several loyal fans lined up to see 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.'

WTOL talked with fans about their reactions. We promise: no spoilers.

"Opening night is crazy, almost as crazy as Black Friday," said fan Julie Serrato.

Hundreds showed up in Perrysburg to watch the premiere, a night several die-hard fans say is a must attend. They say it also helps avoid the dreaded spoilers.

“It’s important when you’re a true fan to be here this night,” said 'Star Wars' buff Beth Combs. “Opening night, first thing, 3D if you can, it’s just going to be fun.”

“We want to avoid any like spoilers,” said Dominic Serrato, a Star Wars fan seeing the movie with his whole family. “I know at school there is some people will just like tell you the whole movie and I’m like I don’t want to hear it.”

“Plus, the cool kids watch it on opening day,” added his brother Brandon.

Some even attend the opening show dressed up as their favorite character from the saga.

"I am an imperial lieutenant from, not the new movies, but the older ones,” said James Overholt, a member of the 501st Legion. “In 'A New Hope' when we were on the tantum four, I was the one who sass mouthed Darth Vader."

Cinemark Levis Commons had 16 showings of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' Some fans waited in line with their tickets to get into the theater for two hours or more.

“To get a good seat,” said Justin Michalski, who has been a fan of 'Star Wars' since he was a kid. “I want a good seat, front and center if I can get it."

So many fans say they have been waiting for two years for this movie after 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' came out.

Some grew to love 'Star Wars' because of the old movies from when they were kids while others are making family traditions with the new movies.

"Our parents grew up with a video store for 30 years in Bowling Green, so we grew up with naughty illegal copies of it," said Beth Combs, a fanatic 'Star Wars' fan.

"Don't say that on the news," yelled her sister from the line to get into the movie.

"We're old school 'Star Wars,' my husband and I,” said Julie Serrato. “And as soon as it came out again the boys [her three sons] were loving it."

Fans say the saga has evolved over time.

"I can remember being younger and 'Star Wars' wasn't really necessarily the coolest thing and now it seems like the fan base is just like huge," explained David Bayes, a Star Wars fan since he was a kid.

With few details released about newest movie, 'The Last Jedi,' fans had different hopes for the premiere.

"I expect it to be good,” said James Overholt. “Really good."

"The last one we saw a couple years ago had the old school feeling and that's what we're looking forward to is just to kind of relive childhood fun," said Beth Combs.

"I guess I always keep the outlook on life, keep low expectations and you won't be disappointed," explained Justin Michalski.

"Lots of action and blowing up stuff," said Tre Serrato of what he wanted to see in the new movie.

While still waiting in line to see 'The Last Jedi,' some fans say they are already eager for the next movie.

"I'm ready for the next one," joked David Bayes.

"Is it two years yet?" added Beth Combs.

The movie runs just over two hours and 30minutes and officially hits theaters December 15th with multiple showtimes at various theaters across our area.

