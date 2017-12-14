New K-9 officer at Mercy Health both protects, comforts patients

Protect is serve is the commitment all cops make, including K-9 officers. Like their human counterparts, police dogs take the commitment beyond the call of duty.

Roman is an 18-month-old German Shepard and the newest member of the Mercy health Police Department.

"We ran into a unique opportunity to have him, both be an explosives detective dog as well as a therapy dog," Chief Peter D'Amore said.

Chief D'Amore says his officers are proud of the work they do to keep patients safe. But less often do they feel like they're helping patients get better until now.

"We were able to secure an animal , an officer to kind of serve in and help our patients out in their healing process," Chief D'Amore said.

Roman is already hard at work checking vehicles and comforting new friends at Mercy Children's Hospital.

"I like dogs but I don't have a dog because I'm allergic to them," said Andrew, a patient at Mercy Children's Hospital. :So, it's fun to see him."

Roman will work side by side with his partner Officer Brian Brown protecting and now serving the patients at Mercy Health hospitals.

