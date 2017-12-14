Athlete of the Week: Ashlynn Brown

The Perrysburg Girls Basketball team were preseason favorites to win the Northern Lakes League title for the second-straight year. A big part of the Jackets’ success is senior Ashlynn Brown.

“Since we are like the top pick, we all have a big target on our backs and I think that kind of like pushes us to do good in every game,” Brown said.

Being a member of the varsity team all four years, head coach Todd Sims has seen the growth Brown made in her Jackets’ career.

“Ashlynn played varsity as a freshman. She came off the bench. And now she’s really progressed,” Sims said. “She’s a really good outside shooter and she’s becoming a much better post player.”

Last year, the 6-foot-2 center was named second-team all-state. This season, she is averaging a double-double.

“I definitely think that I have improved a lot, especially like over the summer I’ve done a lot of outside work,” Brown said. “I think the team this year, everybody has done a lot of outside work and working on like their own game and doing individual things and that really benefits every individual player.”

And after signing to play at Southern Indiana University, Brown has focused on being effective from the perimeter in addition to her already built-up post play.

“They told me I was going to be a stretch forward and I’m actually excited about that,” Brown said. “I did that over the summer and I think it’s fun. You get to do more, I can like drive and shoot outside and post up and it’s really like a versatile thing that I like to do.”

