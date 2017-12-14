Ex-Napoleon police officer indicted on federal child pornography charges

A federal grand jury indicted a former Napoleon police officer on federal child pornography charges Thursday.

According to the US Department of Justice, Nicholas Evanoff, 33, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. The DOJ says Evanoff possessed the pornographic material between September and November of 2017.

Evanoff is currently booked in the Lucas County Jail.

The Napoleon police department confirmed Evanoff was fired Wednesday. The city says they are cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation.

The FBI and assisted the Department of Justice in their investigation.

