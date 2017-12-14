Tiffin man charged for allegedly stealing $216,000 from Tiffin University

A Tiffin man appeared in court Thursday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from Tiffin University.

Charles Lutz, 55, was arraigned in court after being indicted by a Seneca County Grand jury this week. He faces two counts of aggravated theft, and four counts of grand theft.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office says Lutz allegedly stole more than $216,000 while working as Tiffin University's bookstore manager., including more than $120,000 in checks from book buy-back companies. Lutz also allegedly had more than $36,000 in charges on a university credit card over a period of five years.

Tiffin University fired Lutz once they learned of the allegations.

Lutz was released on bond and will appear in court on January 26 for a pretrial hearing.

