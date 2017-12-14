Tax calculator estimates how tax bill might affect you

(WTOL) - With all this talk of a new tax bill, you're probably wondering if your taxes are going to go up or down?

This tax calculator can help you figure it out, or at least give you an estimate.

According to CNN, the calculator shows you how the tax bill might affect your after-tax income, if your main source of income is a paycheck.

CNN says that generally speaking, the higher your income, the more you're likely to benefit.

This calculator will only work for now, as lawmakers are working to change key proposals in the bill. However, the calculator will be updated if or when changes are made.

The calculator is quick and easy to use to give you a better understanding of how the tax bill might affect you, so go check it out.

