BG mayor announces new fire chief

Bowling Green mayor Richard Edwards announced Thursday that Captain Bill Moorman will be the city's next fire chief.

Captain Moorman has worked for the Bowling Green Fire Division since 1994, when he was hired as a firefighter and paramedic. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1999 and captain in 2014.

"Bill Moorman is a true professional fire official; hardworking, dedicated and highly motivated," said Mayor Edwards. "Bill has proven to be an excellent leader who is thoughtful and innovative. I am confident that under Bill's direction, the already highly-qualified and internationally-accredited Bowling Green Fire Division will do great things. He will continue the legacy of effective and efficient fire and emergency medical services this city has come to expect. Bill, I am sure, will find new ways to improve the division. He is someone who is tough, yet personable and compassionate, putting citizens of Bowling Green first."

Moorman holds numerous certifications including paramedic, fire safety instructor, advanced arson and explosive investigator, dive rescue and ice rescue technician.

Moorman and his wife Cari have five children.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.