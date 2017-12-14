ProMedica puts up last beam - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica puts up last beam

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Construction of ProMedica Toledo Hospital is now complete. 

The final steel beam was placed atop the new Generations of Care Tower on the campus of ProMedica Toledo and Toledo Children's Hospital. 

An evergreen was placed on the beam as a symbol of good luck for workers and future building residents.

