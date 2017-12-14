Driver at scene of officer-involved shooting appears in court

Last week, three men were arrested for their involvement in shooting at two police officers.

Only one of the men didn't fire a shot, but was arrested because a gun was found in the glove box of the car he was driving.

Phillip Overton, 22, was charged with one felony and is waiting to hear if a Lucas County Grand Jury will indict him, essentially moving his case over to felony court.

Overton was driving with two passengers, Richard Morris and Jayvon Wynne, when police signaled for them to stop.

Overton stopped and surrendered to police, while Morris and Wynne fired shots at the officers, forcing police to fire back and shoot them.

Overton plead not guilty and posted his $250,000 bond.

Morris and Wynne are being held in the Lucas County Jail, with their cases expected to be handed over to felony court next week.

TPD chief George Kral said police believe these two were involved in several other shootings in the city.

