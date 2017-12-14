Man accused of shooting police officer arraigned at hospital

The Toledo man accused of shooting a TPD officer was arraigned Thursday, but not in a courtroom.

Jamaine Hill was in a hospital bed when the judge arraigned him on a series of felony charges.

Hill is under security at the hospital after suffering from complications of diabetes.

He was placed in the hospital after his last previously scheduled doctor's appointment, when the physician saw concern during the exam.

Hill plead not guilty to the charges and his bond was sent at $500,000.

His next hearing was scheduled for February 6.

