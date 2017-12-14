Former employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Ti - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tiffin University bookstore

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

A former employee of the Tiffin University bookstore was arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Charles Lutz is accused of stealing more than $216,000 from the bookstore over a five-year period.

Lutz was the manager of the bookstore.

