Adrian City Council member resigns after charged with sex crime - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adrian City Council member resigns after charged with sex crime

Devin Stevens (Monroe Evening News) Devin Stevens (Monroe Evening News)
ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) -

An Adrian City Council member resigned his post after being charged with a sex crime.

Devin Stevens, 23, was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court and was charged with a single count of possession of child sexually abusive material. 

Stevens entered a not guilty plea. He will appear in court on December 21.

Stevens resigned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly