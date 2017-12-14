Adrian City Council member resigns after charged with sex crime

An Adrian City Council member resigned his post after being charged with a sex crime.

Devin Stevens, 23, was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court and was charged with a single count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Stevens entered a not guilty plea. He will appear in court on December 21.

Stevens resigned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

